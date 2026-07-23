Tom Holland forgets one major Zendaya movie

Tom Holland missed one of Zendaya's biggest movies while counting her 2026 releases.

In a recent interview during the press run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside their co-star Jacob Batalon, the interviewer asked the webslinger famed actor about how many projects does the Golden Globe Award winner have releasing throughout 2026?

He began counting them one by one, mentioning the drama film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey.

Batalon chimed in with Shrek, prompting the Dune star’s fiancé to include it in the tally before declaring the total was four.

Holland, 30, looked confident after listing the projects until one major movie slipped his mind and his fiancee didn’t let it slide.

She immediately corrected him, saying he had missed one. A puzzled Holland paused, replaying the list in his head before the realization suddenly hit him.

"Oh... Dune! Five! Five! Five!" the Bafta Award winner exclaimed, laughing at his own oversight.

Batalon also pointed out that having five major releases in a single year is an extraordinary achievement, especially considering their potential box office impact. The interviewer agreed, calling it a "generational run."

Holland couldn't help but echo that sentiment. Reflecting on Zendaya's packed schedule, he praised her remarkable streak and admitted that very few performers are operating at that level.