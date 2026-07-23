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Katie Price joins daughter Princess Andre in exciting 'Princess Diaries' return

Princess Andre announced that the third series of 'The Princess Diaries' is set to be released soon.

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

New pictures of the mother-and-daughter duo have also been released
New pictures of the mother-and-daughter duo have also been released

Katie Price's daughter, Princess Andre, has sparked excitement among fans after announcing that the third series of The Princess Diaries is set to be released soon.

Guess what? This year, there will be a special face among the reality show's cast none other than her mother, Katie Price.

It comes after Katie previously claimed that she had been 'banned' from the Princess Diaries. 

However, the 19-year-old influencer has now dropped the bombshell announcement, captioning her post: 'Who’s excited for @theprincessdiaries.tv series 3?.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the young reality star, with her mum Katie commenting: 'Yes and I’m actually allowed in this show.'

Moreover, new pictures of the mother-and-daughter duo have also been released. They show the pair having blast on a camping trip and enjoying kayaking together.

It comes Katie announced earlier this week that she would be appearing in her daughter Princess’ show, The Princess Diaries.

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