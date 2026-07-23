Blake Lively’s Hollywood status ‘calculated’ after Taylor Swift rift

Blake Lively may still be landing invitations to Hollywood’s biggest events, but insiders claim there’s one noticeable difference since her reported fallout with Taylor Swift–and it’s all about where the A-list actress ends up sitting.

As per Rob Shutter, the Gossip Girl alum continues to receive invites to major awards shows, NFL games and even the World Cup Final.

However, sources say the exclusive perks that once came with being part of Swift's inner circle aren't guaranteed anymore.

“Blake is absolutely still getting invited,” one Hollywood insider shared.

“But without Taylor, she’s no longer automatically getting the best seats, the most exclusive lounges, or the kind of VIP treatment that came with being part of Taylor’s inner circle.”

The conversation intensified after Lively attended the World Cup Final just weeks after missing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

While she was present at the match, insiders noted she wasn't seated in the celebrity-packed section that dominated headlines.

“Taylor’s world operates on another level,” another source said.

“Being one of her closest friends meant front-row seats, invitation-only parties, and access to the most influential people in music, sports, fashion, and Hollywood. Those opportunities don’t automatically follow you once you’re outside that circle.”

Even so, sources stress Lively's career remains strong.

“She’s still a celebrity and she’ll always get invited,” an insider explained. “But there’s a difference between being a VIP and being Taylor Swift’s VIP. Hollywood notices those little details, and so does everyone watching.”

In Hollywood, apparently, the invitation gets you through the door—but the seating chart tells the real story.