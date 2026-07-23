Halle Berry Faced Andy Cohen’s Toughest Marvel Question

Andy Cohen wasn't convinced by Halle Berry's answer when he put her on the spot over one of Marvel's biggest questions ahead of Avengers: Doomsday premeire.

During an episode of Radio Andy on SiriusXM, Cohen welcomed the cast of Crime 101, including Berry, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

After confirming with Hemsworth that Avengers: Doomsday had already wrapped filming, the host turned his attention to the Oscar winner with a grin.

He posed the question many Marvel fans have been wondering, directly to Berry. "There's a very beautiful elephant in the room named Storm," he said, asking whether her iconic X-Men character would appear in the highly anticipated Marvel crossover.

Looking straight at her, the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise joked, "Can you look me in the eyes and give me something?"

The question sparked smiles and laughter from the rest of the cast as the 50-year-old actress maintained a calm expression. "She's looking me in the eyes, but she's giving me nothing," Cohen quipped.

Berry then shook her head, signaling no. Wanting to be certain, the Watch What Happens Live! host asked again if fans should expect to see Storm in Avengers: Doomsday. She firmly replied, "No, you're not going to see Storm."

Even then, he wasn't convinced. "I don't know if I believe you," the late night show host admitted, suggesting she might be bluffing to protect Marvel's secrets.

Berry laughed off the accusation, insisting, "I am so trustworthy. I am actually telling you the truth."

Th American TV personality eventually moved on but joked that he wouldn't ask Ruffalo the same question because of the actor's well-known reputation for accidentally revealing Marvel spoilers.