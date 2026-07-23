Princess Anne marks another milestone in her lifelong service to Northern Ireland

Princess Anne was in County Fermanagh on Thursday, meeting military veterans, healthcare workers and young cadets as her 65th official visit to Northern Ireland.

The Princess Royal, who has now made three visits to Northern Ireland this year, spent the day in supporting former service personnel while also recognising the communities dedicated to preserving the region's history and heritage.

One of the key stops on her itinerary was Brooke House Health and Wellbeing Centre near Fivemiletown, where she met veterans and emergency service personnel benefiting from the centre's rehabilitation programmes.

The facility offers support to serving and retired members of the armed forces, as well as police, prison and emergency service workers, with a strong focus on mental health and recovery.

During a tour led by Chief Executive Joan Clements, the Princess spoke with staff, volunteers and veterans about the centre's work.

She also visited its therapeutic gardens, where participants grow fruit, vegetables and flowers as part of a horticultural therapy programme designed to improve wellbeing and rebuild confidence after trauma.

Head gardener Dougal Dorman said the Princess showed a genuine interest in the project, taking interest in gardening and asking questions about the seasonal crops and how the gardens contribute to recovery.

Later in the day, she travelled to Irvinestown, where she visited Derryvullen North Parish Church and Sacred Heart Church, greeting local residents and parish representatives before taking part in commemorative engagements linked to the 85th anniversary of the Royal Air Force Cadets.

Operating in her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Princess paused to pay her respects at the graves of RAF personnel buried in both churchyards.