Situationer: How Prince William is redefining royal leadership

Prince William takes first step toward healing with Prince Harry

The future British monarch, Prince William, has shown quiet wisdom with his recent move, as he knows the most powerful acts of leadership are the gentlest.

The Prince of Wales chose unity over division, standing with King Charles and Queen Camilla in a bold step toward Prince Harry that stunned the world.

And in that moment, the gesture from William and Princess Kate felt less like royal protocol and more like a family choosing each other, despite the noise of the media.

Undoubtedly, the heir to the British throne remains cautious of his estranged brother. There is a lot of estrangement between the duo, and their relationship may never be what once was. But his silent support for the monarch's reconciliation efforts speaks volume.

William and Kate did not defy the monarch’s decision to invite the Sussexes to the royal residence. Indeed, an insider claimed they were supporting it behind the scenes.

Though the Waleses could not spare a moment to greet their nephew and niece Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during their most recent visit to the UK earlier this month, their hearts remain with the Sussexes. They believe the future of the monarchy rests on unity, not division.

William and Harry are now expected to take the first step, a simple conversation, to rebuild trust. Signs suggest the relationship between Harry and his father, the King, is slowly healing.

Queen Camilla’s presence at the meeting with the Sussexes feels like proof that things are moving in the right direction.

Even William and Kate’s public birthday wish for Camilla after her meeting with the Sussexes made one thing clear that they are on the same page.

They want to move forward, leaving behind the formidable past that kept the royal family in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

An insider close to the Waleses claims, "For William and Kate, the mission is simple. They will always choose harmony. Their hope is to see what was broken come together, and be made whole again."