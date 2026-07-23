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Sarah Ferguson receives sad news about ex-partner's death

Former Duchess of York gets sad update from UK amid hideout

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

Sarah Ferguson receives sad news about ex-partners death
Sarah Ferguson receives sad news about ex-partner's death

Sarah Ferguson received sad news about her former lover's passing amid a hideout.

Since the shocking revelation made in the Epstein files, the former Duchess of York has been keeping a low profile.

Now, a new report has broken that Kent-born motorsport tycoon Paddy McNally has died at the age of 88.

As per reports, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother was in a romantic relationship from 1982 to 1985. Despite parting ways, the two remained friends.

It has also been said that Sarah wanted to marry the British businessman.

However, it has not been revealed whether the news of Paddy's death reached Ferige. 

The last time the media spotted Sarah Ferguson was in Austria at a luxury resort. There have been talks that she is secretly planning her comeback.

A bombshell TV interview or a memoir might give Fergie a powerful return, which she is expecting, especially amid a reported financial crisis. 

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