Prince William, Kate finally lift George's phone ban on one strict condition

Prince William, Princess Kate finally lift George’s phone ban on one strict condition

Eton College will once again welcome royalty to its campus as the heir to the throne, Prince George, will be starting session in September.

The young prince is following in the footsteps of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry after detailed discussions. The Prince and Princess of Wales had reportedly researched everything before finally helping George decide.

Plenty has changed since William and Harry attended school, especially with the advent of the digital age and the risks that come along with it. George does not have a phone at the moment but will be carrying one once he joins school.

Meticulous planning is underway for George, who marked his 13th birthday on Wednesday, and he is also eligible to take on royal duties as part of his official royal training.

Security measures are being reviewed and another layer of protection is added for George. While William and Harry only had to worry about the paparazzi waiting outside, George faces tension of having a private and candid moment getting leaked in an instant. It would also prove dangerous if something is taken out of context.

Hence, royal sources shared what is being done to protect him from the new challenges.

“So much has changed since William and Harry attended,” a palace source told Woman’s Day. “Poor George has so much more to be wary of, especially with social media, but he is ready and looking forward to it.”

“It will mainly be for family contact and emergencies,” the insider explained, noting that there will be limited internet access on George’s phone. The contact list will also have extra layer of privacy, with discreet names and security measures used to help keep his details protected.