Meghan reveals her 'love language' as Archie, Lilibet begin royal chapter

Meghan Markle opened up about how she shows her love to her family and friends in a new appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex's pre-recorded episode of MasterChef Australia is set to be released this Saturday.

A small clip has been dropped on 10 News Sydney in which the former working royal made comments about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as a guest judge.

She revealed that the little Sussexes' love for healthy "Brussels sprouts."

Speaking about her love for cooking, Meghan said, "Food and cooking to me is really a love language. I think it’s such a great way to connect.

"It’s something that can feel sentimental and meaningful, and it’s how I show my nurturing and love for my friends, family, and my kids."

The Duchess also put her cooking skills on display in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series.

Celebrating the milestone, Meghan shared on social media, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix."