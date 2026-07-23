Princess Beatrice, Edoardo break cover after skipping anniversary tribute

Princess Beatrice breaks cover as Edoardo skips sixth anniversary tribute

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been are secretly taking measures to repair their relationship it seems as the couple was seen in Athens, Greece.

A friend of the couple, Greek art curator Aliki Lampropoulos, shared a snap with Bea and Edo on her social media page, suggesting that the pair were out on vacation.

King Charles’s niece and her husband have been under immense scrutiny over their marriage as friend s have expressed concerns for them. The rumours of martial tension were further fuelled as Edo uncharacteristically skipped their sixth wedding anniversary tribute.

While the speculation has been rampant, the couple appeared all smiles in good spirits in the newly-released photo. While Aliki’s picture post is recent, it is unclear when the photo was taken.

The photo also had an orange heart and a sticker of honey bee, likely a reference to Beatrice’s nickname pronounced ‘bee’.

Beatrice and Edo have not been seen together in public outings recently. The last they were seen were with friends and when Princess Eugenie had announced her third pregnancy.

Fans noticed that she looked distressed amid the scandals of her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, while Eugenie was still at more ease.

One report said that Edo missing the wedding tribute could be indicating “another nail that’s being hammered into their marital coffin”, but the outing could suggest otherwise.