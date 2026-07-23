Prince William reveals the thoughtful gift waiting for George, Charlotte, and Louis

Prince William showed off his naughty side during a visit to the University of Bristol earlier this year, leaving staff smiling with a classic dad joke after receiving a thoughtful gift for his three children.

The Prince of Wales travelled to Bristol in January to learn more about cutting-edge research into sustainability and artificial intelligence.

As part of the visit, he toured Isambard-AI, the UK's most powerful supercomputer, where researchers demonstrated how advanced computing is helping to tackle major challenges in areas including climate science, medicine, robotics and data analysis.

Before leaving, William was presented with three miniature LEGO figures of renowned Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, one each for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Recalling the moment in a video shared on Instagram, University of Bristol Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Evelyn Welch revealed the prince's humorous response.

"We were really delighted to give Prince William three little LEGO models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to take back home to his children," she said.

"He left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework!"

The remark quickly won over royal fans online, with many praising William's sense of humour.

Social media users described it as a "royal dad joke," while others called the exchange "adorable" and applauded the thoughtful gift.

The moment also highlighted Prince George's enthusiasm for LEGO.

William has previously spoken about his eldest son's love of the iconic building bricks, revealing during a 2017 engagement in Surrey that George would have been thrilled to own a life-sized LEGO McLaren supercar.

"My son's very into LEGO and he'd love this," William said at the time. "It's incredible!"