Kate's teartful admission in shock announcement sparks reactions

Princess Kate made several bold decisions in her life, but one was really very difficult and shocking, not only for her but for the world also.

The Princess of Wales' heartfelt honesty during a visit to a specialist cancer centre has sparked an emotional response from royal fans as she revealed her pain and struggle to "focus" or "read" while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

Her candid admission resonated with royal fans and cancer patients alike, with many lauding the Princess for speaking so openly about her experience.

"She is inspiring," one user wrote, while another responded as saying: "This really hits home."

"Awww this breaks my heart. She has gone through so much," one user said.

Another penned: "I think she went through a lot more than we were made aware of. Such a brave lady. May she continue with good health and every happiness."

In the video, the 44-year-old Princess is seen reflecting on the difficult period during a recent visit to The Christie in Manchester, where she spent time speaking with patients and staff in the specialist cancer centre's art therapy room.

Prince William's wife made shocking revelations about her cancer diagnosis in a video message on March 22, 2024, after post-operative tests following January abdominal surgery found cancer was present.

The mother-of-three completed preventative chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025.