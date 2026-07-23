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Princess Royal hosts night of celebration with Thai leaders and British community

Princess Anne meets King, Prime Minister and community leaders

By
Web Desk
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Published July 23, 2026

Princess Royal hosts night of celebration with Thai leaders and British community

The Princess Royal hosted a special celebration for King Charles' birthday with senior figures from Thailand’s political, business and community sectors gathering for the occasion.

@TheUKinThailand shared highlights from the 2026 celebration, held in Bangkok on 16 July, revealing that this year’s reception was presided over by Princess Anne on behalf of His Majesty.

Joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal welcomed distinguished guests including cabinet ministers, business leaders and influential figures from across Thailand, celebrating the close ties between the United Kingdom and the Southeast Asian nation.

Sharing images from the celebration on Instagram, UK in Thailand thanked all guests who attended and paid tribute to the sponsors whose support helped make the reception possible.

During her time she met Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, visited youth development projects supported by Save the Children and the Liverpool Football Club Foundation, and held an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

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