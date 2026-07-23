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Prince Edward carries out crucial task before King arrives for major event

Prince Edward holds important meeting before King Charles takes place for key role

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 23, 2026

Prince Edward carries out crucial task before King arrives for major event
Prince Edward carries out crucial task before King arrives for major event

Prince Edward appeared to be smoothing things over before King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived for an important event in Scotland.

The Duke of Edinburgh, a loyal member of the royal family and a confidant for his brother, attended the 12th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Glasgow ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The King and Queen will be officially opening the games during the ceremony at Glasgow’s Hydro – the first in Commonwealth Games history to be staged entirely indoors.

The meeting, which was held on the eve of the Games, was among the Commonwealth sports ministers to give them an opportunity to realise the practical priorities for using sport to advance development, inclusion, peace and prosperity across all 56 member countries.

The meeting, which was held on the eve of the Games, was among the Commonwealth sports ministers to give them an opportunity to realise the practical priorities for using sport to advance development, inclusion, peace and prosperity across all 56 member countries.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon Shirley Botchwey said that the sport is “greatest shared assets”.

She added, “It brings people together across borders, cultures and generations, and it inspires excellence, discipline and values that strengthen our societies.”

Around 3,000 competitors from 74 nations will take part in the event, which returns to the city 12 years after it last hosted the Games.

Charles will read the message placed in the King’s Baton and the reading will formally declare the Games open.

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