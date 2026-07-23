Princess Anne becomes first royal in 54 years to take on special role

Princess Anne will be carrying the torch for the royal family with a special position on Friday, just days after concluding overseas visits at the behest of King Charles.

The monarch’s loyal sister remains a dedicated working member of the family despite being 75, and she does not show any signs of stopping. Among the many roles that Anne holds, she will also become the next President of the Great Yorkshire Show.

The honorary role will be announced during the final day of the show as she will be taking it up for the year 2027/2028.

A statement was released in her honour by the Yorkshire Agriculture Society to share the big news.

“We are very proud to announce that HRH Princess Royal is the new President Elect of the @yorkshireagriculturalsociety and will formally become President at the end of the 2027 Great Yorkshire Show (13-16 July 2027),” it read.

“The Princess Royal has been a regular visitor to the Great Yorkshire Show, first attending in 1992 and then subsequently in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022,” they continued.

“She becomes the first royal President since HRH The Duchess of Kent in 1972 and follows in the footsteps of the Show’s first female President, her great aunt Princess Mary, later The Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood, who took the role in 1937, 1951 and 1957.”