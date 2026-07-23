Prince Edward arrives before the King to enjoy 'Drums and Roses' performance

The Duke of Edinburgh also brought royal support ahead of King Charles to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a special appearance at the bowls competition.

Prince Edward attended the entire second session of bowls on Day 0 of Glasgow 2026, chatting with players and hearing about their preparations ahead of their opening matches.

He was also seen enjoying a performance from Scottish drumming group Drums and Roses, adding to the celebratory mood inside the venue.

The Duke’s visit included a meeting with England and Wales’ bowls teams, with Bowls England sharing photographs of the royal encounter on social media.

The organisation wrote that the Women’s Pairs team had received “royal approval” ahead of their opening match, where Sian Honnor and Amy Pharaoh were set to face Namibia.

As Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, he has played an active role in supporting the event and has been closely involved in preparations for Glasgow 2026.

Ahead of the Games, the Duke visited the Commonwealth Games Uniform and Accreditation Centre at Caledonia University in Glasgow, where he met staff and volunteers working behind the scenes to deliver the competition.