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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's quiet dog walk leads to court appearance finally

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor prepares to give evidence for Sandringham case

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Published July 23, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsors quiet dog walk leads to court appearance finally

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to appear in court as a witness next week in the trial of a man accused of making threatening remarks towards him in an incident near the Sandringham Estate.

The former Duke of York is due to give evidence in the case involving Alex Jenkinson, who faces charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intention of causing alarm, distress or harassment.

Mr Jenkinson, a computer science graduate from Suffolk, has denied allegations that he directed threatening behaviour towards the former Duke.

He has also pleaded not guilty to a separate allegation involving another man, Stephen Terry, relating to an incident on May 5.

However, he admitted failing to provide a blood specimen while in custody and was later released on conditional bail.

The alleged encounter involving Andrew took place in May while he was walking his dogs near his private residence on the Sandringham Estate. He was accompanied at the time by members of his security team.

According to reports, the incident left the former Duke of York unsettled and raised concerns among those close to him about his personal safety.

Mr Jenkinson appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 8 via video link, where the charges were formally addressed. 

He is now scheduled to face trial on July 29, with Andrew expected to provide evidence as part of the proceedings.

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