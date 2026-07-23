Royal family enjoys historic retreat as Queen opens Palace doors

The royals across the europe welcomed Summer in style, but one estate is drawing special attention, not for the scale of its palace rooms, because it's become the backdrop for Queen 's most recent glimpse into royal life.

The Danish royal family enjoyed its historic retreat as Queen Mary of Denmark opened Grasten Palace's doors, revealing an 80-year-old tradition.

King Frederik X's wife is delighting fans by sharing on social media what her day-to-day looks.

Mary is being compared to the British royal family's much-adored Princess, Kate Middleton, who has enjoyed a close friendship with the Danish queen for more than a decade.

During their stay, King Frederik and the Queen live inside the palace itself, which stays closed to the public to protect the family's privacy.

The palace gardens open on select days for visitors. It's an idyllic setting, rounded out by the palace towers, with its chapel reflected in the still waters of Slotsso, the lake that surrounds the estate.

Her followers are used to seeing the palace facade where the family's annual summer photo call takes place, but this time Queen Mary herself, through the Danish Royal House's social channels, revealed some of the palace's lesser-known corners.

The family holiday also puts a spotlight on Frederik and Mary's four kids: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

It's a summer marked by transition, with the months ahead set to cement the growing role of Danish royalty's next generation.

Once summer wraps up, Prince Christian will return to his military training after being commissioned as a second lieutenant. This stretch at the palace counts as one of his last real breaks before responsibilities pick back up.

Something similar is happening with Isabella of Denmark, who's expected to start a new chapter with the military in August.