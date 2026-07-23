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Prince George follows in William's footsteps with first royal watch choice

Future King George celebrates 13th birthday as Wales family shares rare personal moments

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

Prince George follows in Williams footsteps with first royal watch choice

Prince George has officially stepped into his teenage years with a new birthday portrait.

To celebrate George’s 13th birthday, Prince William and Catherine shared a photograph taken by their family photographer Matt Porteous at Kensington Palace. 

The image showed George dressed in a suit following his appearance at last month’s Trooping the Colour.

Kate and William shared the picture on their official social media accounts with a simple message: “Happy 13th birthday, George!”

Prince George watch
Prince George watch

Later the same day, the Wales family released a short video capturing more relaxed moments from George’s Easter holiday in Cornwall. 

Observers identified it as a Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch, a model popular among aviation enthusiasts and known for features including GPS navigation, health tracking and outdoor capabilities.

Prince William has previously worn Garmin watches during sporting and outdoor engagements.

However, one timepiece remains especially meaningful to the Prince of Wales which is an Omega Seamaster Professional watch gifted to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

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