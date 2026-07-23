Kate, Camilla, Sophie turn green into royalty’s biggest style statement

Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate didn’t plan it but in choosing green they revealed one beautiful truth that royalty at its heart is about renewal.

This summer, the color of new leaves and rolling lawns became the royal family’s unspoken signature. From garden parties to state engagements, shades of green kept appearing, soft and full of life.

But it was Princess Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon 2026 in grassy green that stopped everyone in their tracks. Elegant, radiant, and effortlessly regal, she reminded her admirers why green has long been the color of hope.

In that moment, she didn’t just wear a dress. She wore optimism, slaying her fans with style and grace.

And when Camilla and Sophie echoed the same hue in the weeks that followed, it felt less like coincidence and more like a message, that even in changing times, the Crown chooses to bloom.

This Summer places the royal family in the spotlight, with Kate Middleton looking drop-dead-gorgeous as she attended Wimbledon in an elegant green midi dress, a color that pays tribute to the tournament's iconic grass courts and longstanding traditions.

Kate's Wimbledon appearances have become just as notable for fashion, making them one of the most anticipated style moments of the British summer.

She styled her hair in loose, glossy waves and swept over one shoulder to cascade down her back.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla,78, put on a stylish display as she refreshed her royal wardrobe with a Lexy London green paisley midi dress for Wednesday’s Royal Horticultural Society’s Sandringham Flower Show alongside King Charles III.

The British royal sported the Deborah dress, courtesy of the London-based women’s clothing label. Combined with a white cotton fabric base, the midi look featured a bold green paisley pattern.

The dress was crafted in Queen Camilla’s signature silhouette, a tailored bodice with long sleeves, slight cinching at the waist and a flared skirt for movement.

As for jewelry, the Queen went mostly minimalist, save for her pearl statement earrings. She wore delicate gold bracelets and added a few rings.

Camilla’s recent style statement comes one day after Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted wearing a dress from Lexy London to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham Estate on July 22 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Duchess Sophie sparked royal fan frenzy with her new look, taking her fans breath away during her latest outing, with many praising not only her effortlessly elegant outfit but also what they believed was a subtle change to her appearance.

Prince Edward's wife, 61, appeared to debut a lighter, brighter blonde shade and refreshed hairstyle, prompting admirers to flood social media with compliments.

She radiated a new summer glamour in a new sundress with a flattering V-neck, puff sleeves and a frilly belt that accentuated her waist. Green and brown print broken up by crazy colour-clashing bright orange piping.