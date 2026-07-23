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Bryan Johnson has 'cloned' himself as a baby to grow spare organs

Medical experts aren't convinced this amounts to cloning in any meaningful sense

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

Bryan Johnson has cloned himself as a baby to grow spare organs
Bryan Johnson has 'cloned' himself as a baby to grow spare organs

Bryan Johnson says there's a newborn version of him sitting in a petri dish right now. The biohacker and tech entrepreneur announced it on X this week. "I just cloned myself...as a newborn," he wrote. He calls it baby-Bryan.

What he actually did, according to his own account, is have blood drawn and cells extracted, then treated with what are known as Yamanaka factors to reset their epigenetic age. The cells get pushed back into an embryonic-like state. 

Scientists call this induced pluripotent stem cell technology, or iPSC. It's not new, Shinya Yamanaka pioneered it in the 2000s and won a Nobel Prize for it in 2012.

Johnson, 48, has spent years running extreme anti-aging experiments on himself under a project he calls Blueprint. 

Bryan Johnson on X: "I just cloned myself...as a newborn With this clone, I can: + become my own blood boy + test therapies on the clone + grow organs for transplantation + develop new treatments + inject young cells This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now. This may be scary to some people…a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health. Clinical trials are already using this technology to restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's, heart health and eyesight. The process > blood draw > my cells were extracted > yamanaka factors applied > reset epigenetic age > restoring them to an embryonic-like state Why? > these cells are now pluripotent > can be differentiated into hundreds of cell types > i.e. neurons, cardiomyocytes, retinal cells, etc > allowing me to rebuild my body > organ by organ > repairing lost eyesight or hearing > restoring kidney, liver or lung function > repairing skin damage > there’s no real limitation in imagining > my body will accept them bc they’re my cells > foreign cells are at risk of being rejected As cells age, they accumulate epigenetic errors compounding into dysfunction and disease. This technology gives us a path to reverse aging. I mentioned getting diagnosed with an incurable disease is one of the best things that has happened to me in a long time. It’s opened up a frontier of new paths to repair and strengthen the body. This is the first example." / X

I just cloned myself...as a newborn With this clone, I can: + become my own blood boy + test therapies on the clone + grow organs for transplantation + develop new treatments + inject young cells This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now. This may be scary to some

He says the lab-grown cells could eventually let him test new treatments, grow replacement organs, or supply young cells for transfusions. He described it as becoming his "own blood boy."

Medical experts aren't convinced this amounts to cloning in any meaningful sense. 

Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical analyst, pointed out that true human cloning remains out of reach because of how complicated epigenetics turns out to be in practice, pointing to the well-documented problems researchers ran into with Dolly the sheep and with cloning attempts in primates.

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