Nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs recalled over salmonella risk

United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on over 1.6 million dozen eggs on Wednesday, July 22, after tests raised fears that they might contain salmonella.

The recall covers white shell eggs and brown cage-free eggs made by Midwest Poultry Services at its Texas farms. The company says the eggs may carry Salmonella Enteritidis.

In total, 1,589,577 dozen eggs are affected. They were produced between June 6 and July 3, and carry sell-by or best-by dates from July 20 through August 17.

The eggs went out to stores and restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. You'll find them on shelves at Kroger in Texas and Louisiana and at Brookshire Grocery stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi. Some smaller retailers carried them too.

They were sold under a handful of names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Sunups. If you want to check your carton, look for the code P-1950 or 0840962, along with a Julian date somewhere between 157 and 184, printed on the side.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recall, the FDA said. Midwest Poultry has already stopped shipping eggs from its Texas farms.

Salmonella can be dangerous, especially for kids, older adults, and anyone with a weaker immune system. The possible symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or stomach pain. In rare cases it gets into the bloodstream and can cause serious health issues.

Consumers are advised to check the code on their cartons and do not eat any effected eggs. They can be returned for a refund or just thrown away.

Midwest Poultry has also set up a line for questions, 574-405-9531, open weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm Eastern.