Meghan marks Prince George's birthday with heartfelt family photo featuring Archie

Prince George's birthday became an unexpected backdrop to Meghan Markle's latest social media update as she unveiled a series of heartwarming family holiday moments with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the images to Instagram on Thursday, the caption read: post, "Summer Holiday," alongside a sunshine emoji.

Leading the collection from her UK trip was a black-and-white photograph of Meghan and Harry sharing a laugh while seated together at an outdoor dinner table.

Another showed the Duke of Sussex playing with four-year-old Princess Lilibet in a swimming pool, lifting and flipping his daughter through the water as the pair enjoyed the sunshine together.

Prince Archie was featured in strolling barefoot through the countryside.

Another captured him sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft, which shows his growing fascination with aviation like dad Harry.



Meghan also included a close-up monochrome portrait cuddling one of the family's beloved dogs, reflecting the quieter side of life at their California home.

The post also featured snapshots from Althorp, the historic Spencer family estate where Princess Diana grew up and is buried on a secluded island in the grounds.

Harry has spoken on several occasions about the deep emotional connection he feels to his mother's family home, making the inclusion of Althorp images especially meaningful to royal fans.

One detail that many royal watchers had hoped to see was a photograph of them with King Charles following reports of their recent reunion.

However, her latest holiday album included no images of the King.