Kim Kardashian recent joke is making rounds on internet

Kim Kardashian is proving that sometimes the best PR move is laughing at yourself.

The reality star and entrepreneur leaned into one of the internet’s favourite jokes in a new campaign for her canned beverage brand UPDATE, delivering a series of playful one-liners before dropping the punchline fans won't stop talking about.

Standing behind a mock press conference podium, Kardashian fields questions about her nonstop work ethic with trademark confidence.

"People are always asking about all of the work I've gotten done…They always ask ‘Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?’" she says, before insisting, "Honestly, my energy is just different."

The biggest laugh arrives when celebrity attorney Gloria Allred appears and asks, "Did she even ever pass the bar?"

Without missing a beat, Kardashian fires back, "No, I didn’t pass the bar. I raised it."

The self-aware joke quickly became the standout moment of the campaign, with Kardashian later revealing she intentionally added "fun easter eggs, some humor, and a bit of a wink."

Beyond the laughs, the SKIMS founder also shared why she partnered with UPDATE, saying the drink helps her juggle business, workouts and raising her four children.

"For me it comes down to being intentional about what I put into my body and my day," Kardashian explained. "It helps me stay focused, balanced, and present, no matter what my schedule looks like."

If nothing else, Kim just reminded everyone that turning your biggest meme into your best marketing strategy might be the ultimate power move.