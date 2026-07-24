What was heartbreaking final wish of Ben Affleck's mom?

Ben Affleck and his family are going through a very difficult time after losing their beloved mother, Chris Affleck.

Before she passed away, she was able to see one special moment that meant the world to her.

Chris died peacefully in her sleep on June 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December.

Her family said doctors gave her only six months to live but she stayed strong and focused on one important goal.

Her biggest wish was to see her grandson, Atticus, graduate from high school.

That wish came true when she attended his graduation on May 31 with her family by her side.

Just two days later, she passed away as her death was later announced in an obituary published in the Boston Globe.

Chris, however, was much more than Ben Affleck's mother as she was a Harvard graduate, a public school teacher and a lifelong supporter of civil rights.

She then also played very important part in helping Ben start his acting career by introducing him to opportunities.

Ben always talks about how proud he is of his mother and everything she achieved.

She even stood beside him at the 1998 Academy Awards when Good Will Hunting won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Chris is survived by her sons, Ben and Casey Affleck, along with her five grandchildren.