Chris Brown faces major setback in London assault case

Chris Brown's legal troubles in the UK are not over yet.

The singer appeared in a London court on Friday, where his case took an important turn.

After months of legal proceedings, he admitted to an affray charge and will now return later this year for sentencing.

The case is about an incident at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair area in February 2023.

Brown earlier denied those charges of causing actual bodily harm, trying to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying a bottle as a weapon.

Those charges have now been dropped, leaving only the affray charge.

Brown's vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also admitted to affray. He, however, will be sentenced alongside the singer on October 26.

Prosecutors told the court that Abraham Diaw was at the nightclub when Brown came over to him.

They claimed Brown hit him twice with a glass bottle before Akinlolu joined in.

The prosecution said the victim tried to get away but was followed through the club, punched again and kicked while he was on the floor.

He then later went to St Mary's Hospital with head and knee injuries.

Moreover, the music icon arrived at court wearing a tan suit, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Fans waited outside, played his music and shouted messages of support as he walked into the building.

Chris is expected to return for sentencing on October 26.