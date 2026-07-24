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Cardi B teases new music, addresses relationship status

The Grammy-winning rapper addresses rumours that she reconciled with her ex, Stefon Diggs

By
Web Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

Cardi B confirms shes working on a lot of new music
Cardi B confirms she's working on 'a lot' of new music 

Cardi B is giving fans a little update about her life as she enjoys the last stretch of summer break.

In a series of social media updates this week, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that she’s working on “a lot” of new music while also addressing her highly-speculated relationship status following rumours that she reconciled with her ex, Stefon Diggs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 23, Cardi B took a moment from her night out to assure fans that while she’s “taking advantage of the summertime,” she’s also been preparing to get back to work.

“I’ve also been working. Don’t ever get it twisted — I’m always working. I’m out here securing my future. But I gotta get back in the lab, I gotta get back in the studio,” she said. “I’ve been avoiding the studio ... But as soon as I get in the studio, not only do I gotta work on my own music, but I also gotta do a lotta features. And the first feature I’mma do is one of the features for one of my girls that I love so much,” she teased.

As for her personal life, the mom-of-four told fans who “want her to be single” that she will not be taking their advice.

“I was single throughout my whole [Little Miss Drama] tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything,” she told fans in a Spaces conversation on Wednesday.

However, she admitted that she “went back to some bulls***” but left it “right away.” Though she did not take any names, Cardi was seen with NFL star Stefon Diggs — with whom she welcomed a baby boy in November 2025 — numerous times throughout her tour earlier this year, despite being broken up.

“Could I pick better men? Probably. Maybe. So, whatever,” she continued. “I’m not gonna be single forever. I need to be entertained.” 

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