Mel C wows fans with photos from lavish honeymoon with husband Chris Dingwall

The star rounder out her Instagram carousal with a hilarious video from the wedding night

Newlywed Melanie C appeared happier than ever as she shared a glimpse into her romantic honeymoon in Ibiza with her husband, Chris Dingwall, following their lavish wedding in the Lake District last week.

Sporty Spice, who is married to the model, looked glowing as she posted several snaps from their getaway.

In the first photo, Melanie looked stunning in an oversized T-shirt, with trainers tied to her wedding car instead of the traditional cans.

Meanwhile, Chris sported a T-shirt featuring a playful twist on Nike's iconic Just Do It phrase, reading Just Did It, in reference to their recent nuptials.

In the next picture, Melanie posed behind the vehicle, followed by a sweet snap of the lovebirds sharing a kiss.

The star rounder out her Instagram carousal with a hilarious video from the wedding night, showing her tossing a replica of her bridal bouquet into the crowd.

She captioned the post: 'The honeymoon. Who caught the bouquet?'

Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One wrote, 'Congratulations lovers, while another added: 'My mom and I are so happy for you two! Sending love and wishes for many happy and healthy years together! Also the trainers tied to the back of the car is ICONIC!'

Melanie and Chris tied the knot in a 'perfect' Lake District wedding held at the grounds of The Country House Cumbria on Saturday.

The singer also shared several clips of her stunning slip wedding dress, designed by her Spice Girls co-star Victoria Beckham – the only group member to miss the nuptials – with Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton were in attendance.