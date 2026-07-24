Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bid emotional goodbye to The Morning show

The announcement that The Morning Show will end comes just weeks after Aniston bid an emotional farewell to her 'father figure

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were moved to tears as they bid farewell to The Morning Show, which has been on air for nearly eight years.

Witherspoon, 50, and her co-star Jennifer Aniston, 57, shared heartfelt posts after Apple TV+ announced that the series would end with its fifth season.

It is pertinent to mention that the final episode will premiere in 2027, reuniting Aniston and Witherspoon with co-stars Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

'Laughing and crying. Final season of @themorningshow incoming... MUCH more to come. @appletv,' Aniston wrote in the caption.'

Witherspoon reflected on the show's journey, writing: 'Eight years ago, we decided to tell a story about the people who bring us the news... A story about ambition, truth, power.'

The announcement that The Morning Show will end comes just weeks after Aniston bid an emotional farewell to her 'father figure,' James Burrows, following his death.