Jennifer Lopez sends clear message to Ben Affleck after divorce

Jennifer Lopez may have quietly made her boldest post-divorce statement yet–and fans spotted it before she said a word.

While soaking up the Sicilian sunshine in a new vacation photo, the singer and actress appeared to reveal an updated version of the infinity tattoo she once shared with Ben Affleck.

The design still sits on her ribs, but Affleck’s name seemingly no longer appears, fueling fresh speculation that Lopez is closing the final chapter on their romance.

The timing only added to the buzz, with the photo surfacing just days before what would have been the former couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

But while one reminder of their marriage may be fading, another is not going anywhere.

“Their children keep them connected, they just can’t escape each other,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Usually, exes are allowed to say adios and head in opposite directions after the divorce is finalized, but not these two.”

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025, yet their blended family remains close. As per the report, Lopez’s son Oskar and Affleck's child Fin have continued their friendship with concerts, vacations and sleepovers.

“She really doesn’t want to have to see Ben all the time,” the source claimed. “It is a reminder of what they lost, but she would do anything for her kids, so she sucks it up.”

Meanwhile, another reminder still lingers–their former Beverly Hills mansion. The luxury estate reportedly remains unsold after multiple price cut.

“Having that expensive house sit on the market is frustrating because she wants to be done with the past and move on,” the insider added.

The tattoo may have changed, but between family ties and a multimillion-dollar home, Lopez and Affleck's story still isn't completely written.