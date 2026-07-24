Is Beyoncé and Lady Gaga reunion finally happening?

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga’s fans have a new reason to get excited about now.



A recent update started new rumours that the two music stars could be working together again after many years.

The buzz started after fans spotted a new music rights registration with Broadcast Music, Inc.

The listing reportedly shows a version of Beyoncé's 2006 song Get Me Bodied featuring Lady Gaga.

So far, both singers haven’t confirmed that a new release is on the way, but the this quickly caught fans' attention.

The timing, however, made the rumours even bigger as Beyoncé is getting ready to celebrate 20 years of her B'Day album, which includes Get Me Bodied.

Earlier this month, her company, Parkwood Entertainment, announced that special plans are in the works to mark the album's anniversary.

The celebration, moreover, already started with the release of Morning Dew (Donk), a song that was recorded during the album sessions but was never included on the final track list.

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have worked together before on Video Phone and the hit song Telephone, which became one of their biggest collaborations.

Fans also spent years hoping for a follow up to the Telephone music video.

Earlier this year, Gaga hinted that it could happen one day, but refused to share more details.

For now, fans are waiting to see if this latest clue leads to another iconic team up.