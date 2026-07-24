Christopher Nolan's biggest ‘The Odyssey' gamble finally explained

Christopher Nolan has finally shared why he decided to change the ending of The Odyssey.

While the film is based on Homer's famous poem, the director felt the final moments needed to connect more deeply with today's audience instead of simply repeating the original story.

Speaking to TIME, Nolan said he wanted the ending to focus on guilt, forgiveness and the price of war.

He explained that, in his version, Odysseus is not only trying to return home.

Nolan is also trying to live with the choices he made during the Trojan War.

One idea that plays a big part in the film is Zeus' law, also known as xenia.

It is an ancient Greek belief that strangers should be treated with kindness and respect.

Nolan, however, shared that Odysseus believes the Trojan Horse broke that trust forever because it turned kindness into a weapon.

"He's not just carrying the trauma of war," Nolan said. "He's carrying the guilt of believing he changed civilisation forever."

Instead of ending with Odysseus simply taking back his kingdom, Nolan wanted the story to ask a bigger question.

Can a man who has seen and done so much violence truly find peace again?

The director also gave Athena, played by Zendaya, a different purpose.

Rather than just being a goddess, she represents Odysseus' inner voice, pushing him to face his mistakes instead of running from them.

The new ending got fans buzzing as some of them praised its emotional depth, while others felt Nolan changed Homer's classic story too much.