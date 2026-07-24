Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces unexpected punishment behind bars

Sean "Diddy” Combs reportedly found himself in another trouble while serving his prison sentence.



The music mogul was reportedly got into a fight with one of his inmates, leading him to stay in a solitary cell.

According to TMZ, the argument started after another inmate allegedly insulted Combs.

The exchange, however, quickly got very heated before both men reportedly started throwing punches.

Prison officers stepped in and stopped the fight before it could get any worse.

Sources told the outlet that Combs "held his own" during the confrontation.

Afterward, he was reportedly placed in solitary confinement.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons did not comment on the claims.

Speaking to Complex, the spokesperson said the agency does not discuss the conditions or disciplinary matters of individual inmates because of privacy, safety and security reasons.

Combs, moreover, is serving a 50 month prison sentence after he was found guilty in 2025 on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

He was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in the same case.

He already spent 12 months in custody before he was sentenced.

Combs is expected to be released in February 2028.

The reported fight came only weeks after videos showed Combs inside the prison.