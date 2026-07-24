Tom Holland's ‘Hot Ones' challenge ends in total disaster

Tom Holland took on the show's famous spicy wing challenge but the heat became too much for him to handle.



In the end, he made the show's history in a way nobody expected.

Holland appeared on the popular YouTube series with Jon Bernthal to promote their upcoming movies, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As the sauces became hotter, the actor found it harder to keep going and kept reaching for milk to cool his mouth.

Trying to laugh through the pain, Holland joked, "That's battery acid."

He, however, also said he felt like he could black out and admitted the relief from the milk only lasted a few seconds before the burning came back.

Things got even tougher after one of the hottest wings as Holland suddenly started coughing and had to move behind the table, where he threw up off camera.

Bernthal told the crew to keep filming and Holland later added that he wanted the moment to stay in the episode.

The Impossible actor was also happy that his Louis Vuitton outfit stayed clean during the unexpected moment.

Host Sean Evans then revealed that no guest ever thrown up on Hot Ones before.

That made the star the first person in the show's history to do so.

Laughing about it, Tom replied, "I love being the first." Fans have since praised him for taking the embarrassing moment with a smile and finishing the interview.