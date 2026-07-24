'Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar stuns in 'Stuart Saves the Universe'

'Stuart Saves the Universe' airs on HBO Max every Thursday

The new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Saves the Universe, has finally premiered.

Released on HBO Max on Thursday, July 23, the new series shifts the focus from the original gang — Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, Raj, and Penny — to comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), in a bizarre new setting.

In the premiere episode, Spoiler: Gary Dies, Stuart is still trying to keep his comic shop afloat in an alternate universe overrun by man-eating moths and shaped by a civilisation-ending catastrophe.

After encountering an alternate version of himself, Stuart learns the multiverse is collapsing. Alongside former girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), he sets off on a mission to stop reality from unravelling.

That adventure leads the trio to a ruined version of Caltech, where they come face-to-face with alternate versions of familiar characters. Among them is Rajesh Koothrappali, played once again by Kunal Nayyar, whose long hair, rugged look and years of surviving in a harsh wasteland make him almost unrecognisable.

According to Lapkus, longtime fans have plenty more surprises ahead.

“I think they’ll be really surprised at how different it is from The Big Bang Theory. It’s a completely different vibe and type of show,” she told People magazine. “And there’s also lots of Easter eggs and cameos and guest stars and things that they’ll be very excited about.”

Stuart Saves the Universe is the second Big Bang Theory spinoff following Young Sheldon, which inspired another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.