'Avatar: Seven Havens' sets release date: Watch the trailer

'Avatar: Seven Havens' will premiere on October 9

After Aang and Korra, a new Avatar is ready to step forward.

Avatar: Seven Havens will premiere globally on October 9, Paramount+ announced at San Diego Comic Con 2026. Deadline reports that the first teaser trailer for the new animated series also debuted at the event before being released worldwide.

Created by Avatar: The Last Airbender masterminds Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the new series shifts the spotlight to a young Earthbender named Pavi, who discovers she is the world’s next Avatar following Korra.

But this time, carrying the title is anything but an honour. In a civilisation devastated by a catastrophic event, the Avatar is feared as humanity’s destroyer instead of its saviour.

Forced to flee both human and spirit enemies, Pavi embarks on a dangerous journey alongside her long-lost twin as they unravel the mystery of their origins and fight to protect the Seven Havens, the last remaining strongholds of civilisation before they disappear forever.

The voice cast includes Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Avatar: Seven Havens expands the beloved franchise that began with the hit Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender from 2005 to 2008

The universe is also continuing on the big screen with the upcoming movie Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, exploring Aang’s life between childhood and adulthood alongside his closest friends.