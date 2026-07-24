'Spider-Man' teases major Olivia Rodrigo surprise in new movie amid rumours

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Spider-Man’ surprise soon to be revealed as release date nears

Olivia Rodrigo and Spider-Man fans have been excitedly waiting in unison for the surprise collaboration that is rumoured to be unveiled soon in the new Brand New Day movie.

The theory has been buzzing around on social media since the pop superstar, 23, has been hinting at an unreleased song which she worked with Dan Nigro on, as well as Tom Holland leaving clues here and there.

However, it got a new seal of confirmation when the franchise's official social media account posted a new promotional edit featuring Rodrigo's stupid song.

Fans expectedly went wild over the promo, fully accepting it as a confirmation of their theory about the Rodrigo-Spider-Man collaboration.

One such fan wrote, "omg it’s gonna show him yearning like no other, i’m not ready."

Another added, "olivia rodrigo + sadie sink + zendaya crossover WE WILL BE SEATED," and "OMG YESSSSSSS."

More exclaimed, "OLIVIA X SPIDERMAN IS REAL," and "I AM SCREAMING."

Whether an original soundtrack is featured in the movie or not, will be revealed on July 31 when the movie hits theatres.