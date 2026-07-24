Bunnie Xo shuts down Jelly Roll divorce theories after daughter's bombshell

The country star filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years of marriage

Jelly Roll’s ex-wife Bunnie Xo is shutting down fresh speculation about their split after his daughter Bailee Ann sparked a wave of online theories.

Responding on TikTok, Bunnie, 46, insisted there was “nothing to clear up” and insisted there’s no bad blood between her and the 18-year-old.

The drama began after Bailee addressed the divorce during a TikTok livestream on Sunday, July 19, telling viewers the internet would “crumble” once the full story came out. Her comments quickly fuelled speculation, prompting fans to wonder if she had revealed more than she intended.

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, dismissed that idea while replying to a fan. “Nothing to clear up,” she wrote. “She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run with a narrative.”

She also showed support for her stepdaughter, adding, “Love my baby forever.”

During her livestream, Bailee firmly denied one rumour that has followed the breakup from the start. “nobody cheated” between Bunnie and Jelly, 41, whose real name is Jason DeFord.

“Period. [Get] the f*** out of my comments, my DMs, my live with that s***, I don’t care, I don’t want to talk about it.”

She went on to hint that the real reason behind the split has yet to come out. “The internet in totality is about to f***ing crumble the day that I open my mouth,” she said, adding, “It’s not a difference in f***ing opinions. Nobody else lived in it.”

The country star filed for divorce in May after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple finalised their divorce earlier this month, dividing their assets and agreeing to a confidential lump-sum settlement with no alimony.