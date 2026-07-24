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Taylor Swift releases new surprise for 'folklore' anniversary

Taylor Swift celebrates sixth album anniversary with fans

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Web Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

Taylor Swift releases new surprise for folklore anniversary
Taylor Swift releases new surprise for 'folklore' anniversary

Taylor Swift planned a new surprise for fans for the sixth anniversary of her album, folklore, this week.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Thursday, July 24 via her marketing account, Taylor Nation, and unveiled the launch of folklore merch restock which included the infamous cardigans, and more memorable items from the collection.

Excited Swifties rushed to the website to collect the limited edition items in celebration of Swift's eighth album's anniversary.

Flocking to the comments, fans wrote, "Folklore merch restock? Guess I’ll finally stop wearing my 'blank space' as a blanket."

Another added, "I'VE WANTED THIS CARDIGAN FOREVER."

A third chimed in, "Ever since the Lover cardigan came out I’ve wanted one, but I always missed the drops. Can’t wait for my cosiness!!! All of my TS sweaters, sweatpants, and cardigans are the softest, warmest things I own. Plus those heart buttons?" and "I bought my first cardigan I can't wait to get it! Happy birthday folklore," wrote another. 

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