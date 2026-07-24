Selena Gomez shares stunning photos from Italian vacation with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez got the best birthday present: an Italian getaway with her husband Benny Blanco after the pair spent months apart.

As the Emmy-nominated actress marked her 34th birthday on Wednesday, July 22, she finally reunited with the music producer, 38,who famously crossed the Atlantic by ship to be with her due to his fear of flying. Gomez had been living in London since May while filming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

The birthday celebrations lasted all week long, with Gomez and Blanco taking a vacation to Italy. On Friday, Gomez shared an Instagram photodump from their dreamy getaway, featuring a yacht trip, countryside picnics, lakeside strolls, dinner dates, church visits, and more.

Set to the song Shining Like That Summer, the post was simply captioned with a blue heart emoji.

Blanco previously shared glimpses into the birthday celebrations as well, which included a couple’s Italian cooking class.

Later, the owner of Trattoria della Santa in Bologna later confirmed the couple dined at the restaurant, telling People magazine, “They were absolutely amazing, very lovely, good-hearted people.”

In her birthday post shared previously, the pop icon shared a thank you note for all her fans for their support and kindness.

“Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world,” she wrote alongside a picture of her blowing out her birthday candles.