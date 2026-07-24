 
Geo News

Selena Gomez shares stunning photos from Italian vacation with Benny Blanco

The pop icon reunites with her husband after months apart for her 34th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 24, 2026

Selena Gomez shares stunning photos from Italian vacation with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares stunning photos from Italian vacation with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez got the best birthday present: an Italian getaway with her husband Benny Blanco after the pair spent months apart.

As the Emmy-nominated actress marked her 34th birthday on Wednesday, July 22, she finally reunited with the music producer, 38,who famously crossed the Atlantic by ship to be with her due to his fear of flying. Gomez had been living in London since May while filming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

The birthday celebrations lasted all week long, with Gomez and Blanco taking a vacation to Italy. On Friday, Gomez shared an Instagram photodump from their dreamy getaway, featuring a yacht trip, countryside picnics, lakeside strolls, dinner dates, church visits, and more.

Set to the song Shining Like That Summer, the post was simply captioned with a blue heart emoji.

Blanco previously shared glimpses into the birthday celebrations as well, which included a couple’s Italian cooking class.

Later, the owner of Trattoria della Santa in Bologna later confirmed the couple dined at the restaurant, telling People magazine, “They were absolutely amazing, very lovely, good-hearted people.”

In her birthday post shared previously, the pop icon shared a thank you note for all her fans for their support and kindness.

“Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world,” she wrote alongside a picture of her blowing out her birthday candles. 

Make us preferred on Google
Christopher Nolan's biggest ‘The Odyssey' gamble finally explained
Christopher Nolan's biggest ‘The Odyssey' gamble finally explained
Liam Payne's sister reveals his text message after One Direction was formed
Liam Payne's sister reveals his text message after One Direction was formed
'Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar stuns in 'Stuart Saves the Universe'
'Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar stuns in 'Stuart Saves the Universe'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces unexpected punishment behind bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces unexpected punishment behind bars
'Avatar: Seven Havens' sets release date: Watch the trailer
'Avatar: Seven Havens' sets release date: Watch the trailer
Tom Holland's ‘Hot Ones' challenge ends in total disaster
Tom Holland's ‘Hot Ones' challenge ends in total disaster
Chris Brown faces major setback in London assault case
Chris Brown faces major setback in London assault case
Nivea, R&B star and Lil Wayne's ex, reveals cancer diagnosis
Nivea, R&B star and Lil Wayne's ex, reveals cancer diagnosis