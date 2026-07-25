'Nostalgic for the Present' : Sia's faceless returns to the big screen

Sia's Nostalgic for the Present, a performance film built around her 2016 tour of the same name, has arrived in cinemas for a limited theatrical run, remastered to mark the tenth anniversary of the original show.

Directed by Sia and Daniel Askill, the film was originally created to accompany the singer's 2016 Coachella performance and subsequent world tour in support of her album This Is Acting, with Sia mirroring the film's choreography live on stage night after night.

Throughout the entire runtime, Sia's face is never shown, hidden beneath a half-blonde, half-black wig with bangs falling to her lips, an extension of the face-concealing persona she cultivated during that era of her career.

The film features an eclectic supporting cast, including dancer Maddie Ziegler, along with Kristen Wiig, Paul Dano, Ben Mendelsohn, Gaby Hoffmann and Tig Notaro, with choreography by longtime collaborator Ryan Heffington.

Speaking about the project, Sia described the experience of assembling the original film and tour as a highlight of her career.

"Working with some of the greatest artists of our time was a thrilling, tremendous journey that I would take over and over again, if given the opportunity," she said.

"I am humbled by the talent of everyone involved and so grateful for the experience. I am, nostalgic for the present."

Trafalgar Releasing is bringing the film to select cinemas worldwide for a limited run, with tickets on sale now.