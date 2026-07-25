Robert Pattinson hailed as 'funniest man alive' after 'Twilight' jab

Robert Pattinson took social media by the storm with a hilarious press interview for The Odyssey which has been shared and re-shared again and again.

The 42-year-old actor, who plays Antinous in the movie, one of Penelope's many suitors, was asked how it was like to play the character which wasn't very well-liked.

Comparing the character to his rival in Twilight, Pattinson joked, “It’s kind of like playing Jacob in Twilight,” and broke into a laughter.

Taking to X, fans wrote, "BAHAHAHAHAHH the Jacob lashings," and "rob is basically mr bean in real life ngl."

Another chimed in, "comparing antinous to jacob is such a viciously accurate pull."

More added, "He needs to do screwball comedy next, like my life depends on it," and "HES SO MESSY LMFAO HE IS SOOO FU--ING FUNNY I CANNOTTTTTT."