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Robert Pattinson hailed as 'funniest man alive' after 'Twilight' jab

Robert Pattinson leaves fans in laughing fits with throwback to 'Twilight'

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Published July 25, 2026

Robert Pattinson hailed as funniest man alive after Twilight jab
Robert Pattinson hailed as 'funniest man alive' after 'Twilight' jab

Robert Pattinson took social media by the storm with a hilarious press interview for The Odyssey which has been shared and re-shared again and again.

The 42-year-old actor, who plays Antinous in the movie, one of Penelope's many suitors, was asked how it was like to play the character which wasn't very well-liked.

Comparing the character to his rival in Twilight, Pattinson joked, “It’s kind of like playing Jacob in Twilight,” and broke into a laughter.

Taking to X, fans wrote, "BAHAHAHAHAHH the Jacob lashings," and "rob is basically mr bean in real life ngl."

Another chimed in, "comparing antinous to jacob is such a viciously accurate pull."

More added, "He needs to do screwball comedy next, like my life depends on it," and "HES SO MESSY LMFAO HE IS SOOO FU--ING FUNNY I CANNOTTTTTT."

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