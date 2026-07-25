Gracie Abrams marks new milestone with 'Daughter From Hell' album

Gracie Abrams just released her album Daughter From Hell and its already soaring up the streaming charts as fans continue to listen to their favourite songs on repeat.

The 26-year-old musician joined forces with some of her frequent collaborators - Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon, Audrey Hobert, as well as her boyfriend Paul Mescal, for the creation of this album and fans cannot get enough of it,

The That's So True hitmaker has now debuted at number one of the Official UK Albums Chart with her third studio album.

While the milestone is a major new feather to Abrams' cap, this is not the first time she has achieved the record, but rather it is her second album to do so.

Soon after the milestone was revealed, fans flocked to social media and celebrated, writing, "Big Congratulations to Gracie Abrams" and "Gracie Abrams is unstoppable! So well deserved for 'Daughter From Hell.'"

Another chimed in, "another number one for gracie," while one exclaimed, "CLOCCKKKKKKKKKKK."