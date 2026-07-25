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Kylie Kelce spills beans on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘secret' NYC wedding

Inside the Kelce family’s strict lockdown on Taylor Swift’s big day

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Kylie Kelce spills beans on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘secret’ NYC wedding
Kylie Kelce spills beans on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘secret’ NYC wedding

If anytime soon fans expecting Kylie Kelce to leak the seating chart for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden blowout, you clearly have not been paying attention.

After months of playing high-security guard for the couple’s love story, Kylie finally tossed us a crumb on her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

The July 3 nupitals? “Absolutely magical,” she swore, confirming Jason served as best man while little flower girls Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley completely stole the spotlight.

Yet, don’t mistake her warmth for an open invitation to gossip. Long before the Eras Tour megastar and the NFL tight end made it official, Kylie was master-classing the art of zero leaks.

Remember when she kept their romance quiet for months before the internet even caught wind? Absolute VIP status.

And she’s officially over the interrogation. Months ago, she begged fans and reporters to back off, snapping, "Quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s f--king telling you anything!"

Even a casual chat in Lake Tahoe got twisted when a fan secretly recorded her asking folks to let the newlyweds “bask in it.”

At the end of the day, Taylor trading stadiums for Funfetti sourdough and a cozy Kelce family dynamic proved she was built for this chaos. As for any juicy BTS details? Kylie’s lips are sealed tighter than a vault.

"So, that's that," she dropped. "Anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis." Good luck with that, internet. 

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