Meghan Markle takes unexpected U-turn for Archie, Lilibet amid big risk

Meghan Markle took a major U-turn on her stance as she finally stepped foot on British soil this month for a much-anticipated reunion between the Sussexes and King Charles.

Previously, sources close to the couple had shared that Meghan had no plans to return even though Prince Harry was “desperate” for a reunion.

However, a royal expert claims that Meghan was forced to take this decision for the sake of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are now attempting to her a “foot back in the door”, according to Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward.

She pointed out that the children could be “annoyed” with their parents to keep them away from a major part of their lives.

“They could ask ‘why haven’t you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage’, and I think that would be an awkward one for Harry and Meghan to explain,” Ingrid told The Sun.

Moreover, Meghan also realised that it is better to have good terms with her in-laws as she needs the “royal gold dust” to improve her “shattered” image. Meanwhile, Harry is keen for a reconciliation with his father as he misses his old life and family.

“I am sure the pair are grovelling. At the moment at home for Meghan the Americans hate her,” the expert said.

“Her popularity is shattered – of course there will always be the Meghan superfans – but largely she is seen as somebody who breaks ties with her own family and she is seen as splitting Harry and the children from their family too.”

Hence, there are efforts ongoing to make sure the ties are repaired over time but there is a big risk as Prince William and Princess Catherine remain against the whole idea.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not shown any interest in reunion with the Sussexes, even though the King has reportedly encouraged it behind the scenes.