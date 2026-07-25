Princess Anne receives reply after quietly sending letter for children

Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne’s personal letter for children

King Charles had tasked his loyal sister Princess Anne with important missions in the past week around the same time he met with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in UK.

The Princess Royal not only took on an overseas visit but continues to keep a track of all the duties regarding her royal position including her patronages.

Princess Anne acknowledged the “vital and influential role” that the College has played for the health and wellbeing of infants, children and young people across the UK and beyond.

She penned a letter to send her warmest congratulations to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health on marking their 30th anniversary.

“We’re honoured to receive the warmest congratulations from Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal as we celebrate our 30th anniversary,” the response read.

“As a Patron of the College, The Princess Royal has supported our work for many years, most recently visiting RCPCH Headquarters to meet members of our children and young people network, RCPCH &Us,” it continued. “We’re grateful for her continued support, recognition and kind wishes.”

In the letter, Anne shared that the moment was not only to celebrate the significant achievements but also to “recognise the continued importance of your work in addressing the evolving challenges facing children and families today”.

“I would like to thank all those who contribute to the work of the College its members, staff, children and young people, and partners for their expertise, dedication and unwavering commitment. Your collective efforts make a meaningful difference to the lives of so many,” she added.

“As you mark this important anniversary, I send my very best wishes for your celebrations and for the continued success of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in the years ahead.”