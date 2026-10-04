Myleene Klass's wealthy fiancé faces heft penalty after littering incident

Motson started dating Myleene in 2016 and announced their engagement four years later during the Covid lockdown

Myleene Klass's wealthy fiancé has faced a penalty from magistrates after he was spotted littering on a London street.

Public relations executive Simon Motson was caught dropping a cigarette outside a Five Guys restaurant in Islington.

The 53-year-old was stopped by council enforcement officers on Pentonville Road in March.

Motson was charged with littering under the Environmental Protection Act.

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Motson, who lives with Myleene in a luxurious north London mansion, was fined £269.He was also ordered to pay costs of £230 and a victim surcharge of £108.

The businessman's offer to pay the total penalty of £607 in monthly instalments of £51 was accepted by magistrates.

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It is pertinent to mention that Motson started dating singer and TV presenter Myleene in 2016 and announced their engagement four years later during the Covid lockdown.

The couple have a seven-year-old son, Apollo. Myleene also has two daughters Hero, 15, and Ava, 19.

It comes after Myleene urged women to check themselves last month after she noticed two lumps in her breast while at Wimbledon in June.