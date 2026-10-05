James Gunn is 'already' writing next film after 'Man of Tomorrow'

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn confirmed he's already working on his next feature while the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow is in post-production.

Asked on Threads whether he was writing his next film, Gunn replied, "Already in it."

He wrapped principal photography on Man of Tomorrow in August and is awaiting an assembly cut.

Read more: James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow' in Superman sequel

What comes next for Gunn hasn't been revealed, though it will likely remain inside the DC universe that launched with 2025's Superman, which grossed roughly $618 million worldwide.

Man of Tomorrow, which Gunn has described as "as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie," pairs David Corenswet's Superman with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in an uneasy alliance against Brainiac, and is set for release July 9, 2027.

The DC slate has been uneven since Superman: Supergirl reportedly earned just $126 million worldwide, while the more modestly budgeted horror film Clayface arrives October 23.

The performance of Man of Tomorrow is widely seen as an indicator of the studio's long-term direction under new owners Skydance.

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