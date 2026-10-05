Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler faces trial over assault allegations

As for Hayler and Katie's past relationship, they met in 2012, and he proposed on Christmas Day

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler has appeared in court after being charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while he was married to the former glamour model.

The personal trainer, 38, is accused of serious offences, including three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, alleged to have taken place between October 2016 and later, unspecified date.

At the time, Hayler was in relationship with the former glamour model, 47.

It has also been reported that the alleged offences took place at Katie's former home, dubbed Mucky Mansion, in 2016.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler pleads 'not guilty' to assault charges

He was seen arriving at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex for the trial.

It is also noteworthy that the alleged victim is not related to either Hayler or Price's extended families.

READ MORE: Katie Price’s former husband Kieran Hayler denies rape allegations

As for Hayler and Katie's past relationship, they met in 2012, and he proposed on Christmas Day.

They married at a luxury Caribbean resort the following year.