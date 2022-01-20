Katie Price’s former husband Kieran Hayler denies rape allegations

Former glamour model Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on three separate occasions, has denied all allegations.

The 34-year-old ex-stripper has vehemently denied the allegations of rape. Hayler is reportedly cooperating with police in their investigation.

‘Kieran is very saddened by these false allegations, and is happy to fully assist the police and cooperate fully to ensure he is quickly vindicated," his spokesperson told Metro.co.uk.

‘But he is keen not to get into a public dispute and would prefer to rectify this matter with the police as quickly and calmly as possible, and continue to focus on his own life and future.’

Hayler has been asked to voluntarily attend a police station to answer questions regarding the claims against him.

Police have reportedly been in touch with Kieran regarding the allegation, which is believed to have been made by Katie who split from Hayler in 2018 with their divorce finalised last year.